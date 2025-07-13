India bowled England out for 192 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Lord's Test, Day 4: India are 58/4 in 193-run chase

By Rajdeep Saha 11:21 pm Jul 13, 202511:21 pm

What's the story

India are in a spot of bother, ending Day 4 at 58/4 in a chase of 193 runs versus England in the 3rd Test at Lord's. India, who were exceptional with the ball, bowled England out for 192 in the 3rd innings. Washington Sundar's four wickets helped India take control. India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early on before KL Rahul and Karun Nair added 36 runs. From 41/1, India got reduced to 58/4 in 17.4 overs. India need 135 runs to win.