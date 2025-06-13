Has Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled in SENA nations (Tests)?
Yashasvi Jaiswal, the rising star of Indian cricket, has made a stellar start to his Test career.
Last year, he became the second-fastest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in just 16 innings.
His upcoming Test assignment is a five-match affair in England, which will begin on June 20 in Leeds.
Ahead of the much-awaited series, let's look at his Test numbers in SENA nations.
Past performance
Poor run vs South Africa
Jaiswal had a hard time during India's 2023-24 away Test series against South Africa, his maiden Test assignment in a SENA nation.
He could only manage 50 runs across four innings at 12.50.
Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger was his major nemesis on that tour as he dismissed Jaiswal thrice.
Notably, Jaiswal is gearing up for his maiden Test series in England. He is yet to visit New Zealand for a national assignment.
Down Under
Redemption in Australia
Jaiswal redeemed himself with some fine knocks in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against hosts Australia, his only other Test assignment to date.
Though India suffered a 1-3 defeat, Jaiswal finished the five-match affair with 391 runs at 43.44. Only Travis Head (448) clocked more runs in that series.
His 161 in the third innings of the Perth Test was instrumental to India's only win in that tour. Jaiswal also clocked two fifties.
Historic partnership with Rahul
Jaiswal and his opening partner KL Rahul (77) added 201 runs in the third innings of the aforementioned Perth Test.
They became the third Indian opening pair to record a double-century stand in SENA nations in Tests.
The duo also became just the sixth visiting opening pair to register a 200-plus partnership Down Under.
All the five other pairs with this feat are from England.
Stats
Here are his overall Test numbers
Overall, the left-handed Jaiswal has racked up 1,798 runs at an incredible average of 52.88. This includes 10 fifties and four tons. His best score is 214*. The youngster clocked 36 Test sixes in 2024, the most for a batter in a calendar year.