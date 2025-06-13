What's the story

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the rising star of Indian cricket, has made a stellar start to his Test career.

Last year, he became the second-fastest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in just 16 innings.

His upcoming Test assignment is a five-match affair in England, which will begin on June 20 in Leeds.

Ahead of the much-awaited series, let's look at his Test numbers in SENA nations.