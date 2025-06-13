What's the story

Veteran Indian batter KL Rahul is set to play a key role in the upcoming Test series against hosts England.

The five-match affair will begin on June 20 in Leeds.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announcing their Test retirement last month, Rahul is the most experienced batter in the team, having played 58 Tests.

Meanwhile, here we decode his Test numbers on England soil.