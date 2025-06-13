Presenting captains with most 5-wicket hauls in Test cricket
What's the story
Veteran Australian pacer Pat Cummins has achieved a major milestone by becoming the third bowler to complete nine five-wicket hauls in Tests as designated captain.
The achievement came during the second innings of the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's.
Cummins's exceptional 6/28 helped Australia dismiss South Africa for just 138 runs, giving his team a vital 74-run lead heading into the third innings.
Here we decode captains with nine or more Test fifers.
#3
Pat Cummins - 9 fifers
Cummins claimed 6/28 (18.1 overs) in South Africa's first innings, recording the best Test figures by a captain at Lord's, as per ESPNcricinfo.
These are also his best figures while leading the team. The pacer now has nine fifers and a solitary 10-wicket match haul as captain.
Playing his 34th Test as captain, the pacer has raced to 136 wickets at a sensational average of 22.66.
He is among just the three bowlers with 120-plus Test scalps as captain.
#2
Richie Benaud - 9 fifers
Cummins's compatriot Richie Benaud also owns nine Test fifers.
Having led in 28 Tests between 1958 and 1963, the leg-spinner claimed 138 wickets at an average of 25.78.
His best figures while leading the team reads 6/70 as he was the first bowler to complete a century of Test scalps as captain.
Notably, captain Benaud clocked an economy rate of just under 2 (1.99).
#1
Imran Khan - 12 fifers
Pakistan legend Imran Khan leads this list with an impressive record of 12 five-wicket hauls as a captain.
The talismanic all-rounder, who is also the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, led in 48 Tests between 1982 and 1992.
He returned with 187 wickets in these matches at a mighty fine average of 20.26. Alongside nine fifers, he also claimed 10-wicket match hauls.
Pakistan's Intikhab Alam (2) is the only other bowler with multiple such hauls.