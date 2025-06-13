What's the story

Veteran Australian pacer Pat Cummins has achieved a major milestone by becoming the third bowler to complete nine five-wicket hauls in Tests as designated captain.

The achievement came during the second innings of the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's.

Cummins's exceptional 6/28 helped Australia dismiss South Africa for just 138 runs, giving his team a vital 74-run lead heading into the third innings.

Here we decode captains with nine or more Test fifers.