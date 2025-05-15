May 15, 202511:33 am

What's the story

Australia have announced their 15-player squad for the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lord's.

The team is captained by Pat Cummins, who returns from injury alongside experienced pacer Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Cameron Green.

Notably, Australia will be making their second successive WTC final appearance, having won the 2023 summit clash against India.

Here we decode their journey to the 2025 WTC final.