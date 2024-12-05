Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite Marnus Labuschagne's recent slump in form, Australian skipper Pat Cummins remains optimistic about his performance in the upcoming Adelaide Test.

Labuschagne had a poor outing in Perth

Pat Cummins backs Marnus Labuschagne to shine in Adelaide Test

By Rajdeep Saha 04:29 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story Ahead of the second Test against India, Australian skipper Pat Cummins has backed Marnus Labuschagne to bounce back. Labuschagne had a poor outing in Perth, scoring just 2 and 3 runs in two innings, but Cummins believes he will be more proactive at the crease. He also dismissed suggestions of the latter being used extensively as a medium-pace bowler, given Mitchell Marsh's bowling capacity.

Performance review

Labuschagne's form under scrutiny

Labuschagne's form has been a talking point, with only 90 of his last 123 runs in 10 Tests coming from a single innings. However, Cummins observed an increased urgency in Labuschagne's strokeplay during net sessions in Adelaide. "He's training well like he always does, hitting millions of balls," Cummins said in a press conference on Thursday. The skipper also acknowledged the need for proactivity based on public commentary about Labuschagne's performance.

Form

Labuschagne's recent form raises concerns: Decoding the stats

In his last 10 Test innings, Labuschagne has registered a solitary fifty. He scored 90 against New Zealand back in March 2024. Labuschagne's scores in his last 10 Test innings read 10, 1*, 3, 5, 1, 2, 90, 6, 2 and 3. He owns 123 runs from these 10 innings at a dismal 13.66. In December-January, during the Test series against Pakistan at home, Labuschagne managed 16, 2, 63, 4, 60 and 62* respectively.

Information

One century in his last 21 Tests

Since the majestic 2022 two-match Test series against West Indies where he hammered three successive hundreds and a knock of 31 runs, Labuschagne has featured in 21 Tests. He has managed a solitary ton in this period (111 vs England in Manchester, July 2023).

Team outlook

Cummins optimistic about team's performance

Despite Australia's dismal show in Perth, Cummins is optimistic about the team's chances. He thinks having faced India's attack, especially Jasprit Bumrah, will prepare the batters well for the next encounters. "I hope there's some lessons learnt," he said. The skipper also confirmed Marsh will bowl if required despite not training due to back stiffness and Boland replacing an injured Hazlewood in the XI.

Bowling reinforcement

Boland's return boosts Australia's bowling attack

Cummins emphasized Scott Boland's knack of bowling long spells as a major asset for the team. "As a captain, it's pretty awesome to have someone like Scotty come straight in, you know he can bowl a huge amount of overs if you need," he said. This comes after Hazlewood was ruled out with an injury he sustained during the first Test against India in Perth.