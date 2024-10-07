Usman Khawaja eyes this feat for Australia in Test cricket
Usman Khawaja is set to become Australia's oldest cricketer to feature in Tests in over two decades. The veteran opener, who will turn 38 in December, is gearing up for his 18th season of professional cricket, as per Fox Sports. He will join former captain Steve Waugh and the legendary Allan Border, who also played Test cricket after their 38th birthdays.
Remarkable comeback and consistent performance
Khawaja, who was dropped from the Australian Test squad ahead of the 2019/20 summer, made a stunning return in the 2021/22 Ashes series. He has been Australia's leading run-scorer in Test cricket ever since, with 2,564 runs at an average of 53.41, including seven centuries. Only England's Joe Root has scored more runs in this period.
Khawaja credits relaxed environment for prolonged career
Khawaja credits his long career to the "chilled, relaxed environment" created by head coach Andrew McDonald and Test captain Pat Cummins. He also lauded the entire coaching staff for knowing what he needs as an older player and customizing a training program that fits him. This has enabled Khawaja to keep delivering at the highest level in the twilight of his career.
Reflections on training and preparation
Speaking to Fox Cricket, Khawaja opened up about how training and preparation methods have evolved. He noted how younger and older players have different needs, and one-size-fits-all doesn't work. "When a guy's playing at 37 compared to when a guy's 24, they're both going to need very different things," he said.
Unfulfilled ambition and confidence in Australia
Despite his stellar 13-year Test career, Khawaja is yet to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Australia. However, he is hopeful of Australia's chances against India in the upcoming series Down Under. "This definitely feels like one of the strongest teams we've had for a while," Khawaja said. He feels this Australian team is well-prepared and can end their 10-year dry spell against India.
Most Test runs for Australia after 35th birthday
As per Fox Cricket, Khawaja has the most Test runs for Australia after the 35th birthday. The senior opener, with 2,564 runs, is only behind Steve Waugh (2,554). No other Australian has more than 2,500 runs in this regard.