Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, who made a remarkable comeback in the 2022 Ashes series, credits his success to a relaxed training environment tailored to his needs as an older player.

Despite his impressive career, Khawaja is yet to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but is optimistic about Australia's chances in the upcoming series against India.

Notably, Khawaja holds the record for the most Test runs for Australia after turning 35, surpassing Steve Waugh's record.

Usman Khawaja has racked up over 5,000 runs in Test cricket

Usman Khawaja eyes this feat for Australia in Test cricket

By Parth Dhall 12:56 pm Oct 07, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Usman Khawaja is set to become Australia's oldest cricketer to feature in Tests in over two decades. The veteran opener, who will turn 38 in December, is gearing up for his 18th season of professional cricket, as per Fox Sports. He will join former captain Steve Waugh and the legendary Allan Border, who also played Test cricket after their 38th birthdays.

Career resurgence

Remarkable comeback and consistent performance

Khawaja, who was dropped from the Australian Test squad ahead of the 2019/20 summer, made a stunning return in the 2021/22 Ashes series. He has been Australia's leading run-scorer in Test cricket ever since, with 2,564 runs at an average of 53.41, including seven centuries. Only England's Joe Root has scored more runs in this period.

Supportive atmosphere

Khawaja credits relaxed environment for prolonged career

Khawaja credits his long career to the "chilled, relaxed environment" created by head coach Andrew McDonald and Test captain Pat Cummins. He also lauded the entire coaching staff for knowing what he needs as an older player and customizing a training program that fits him. This has enabled Khawaja to keep delivering at the highest level in the twilight of his career.

Training evolution

Reflections on training and preparation

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Khawaja opened up about how training and preparation methods have evolved. He noted how younger and older players have different needs, and one-size-fits-all doesn't work. "When a guy's playing at 37 compared to when a guy's 24, they're both going to need very different things," he said.

Aspiration

Unfulfilled ambition and confidence in Australia

Despite his stellar 13-year Test career, Khawaja is yet to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Australia. However, he is hopeful of Australia's chances against India in the upcoming series Down Under. "This definitely feels like one of the strongest teams we've had for a while," Khawaja said. He feels this Australian team is well-prepared and can end their 10-year dry spell against India.

Information

Most Test runs for Australia after 35th birthday

As per Fox Cricket, Khawaja has the most Test runs for Australia after the 35th birthday. The senior opener, with 2,564 runs, is only behind Steve Waugh (2,554). No other Australian has more than 2,500 runs in this regard.