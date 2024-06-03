Next Article

The platform requires users to mark posts containing sensitive media

Elon Musk's X permits adult content to take on OnlyFans

What's the story Social media platform X, has officially revised its rules, to allow the posting of adult and graphic content. The new policy permits users to share Not Safe For Work (NSFW) content, including AI-generated videos and images, provided it is consensually made and clearly labeled. The company's updated policy emphasizes the importance of adult autonomy, in creating and engaging with sexual themes as a form of artistic expression.

Protection

X implements restrictions to protect users

X has implemented measures to protect users, particularly minors and those who opt not to view adult content. The platform requires users to mark posts containing sensitive media. It also prohibits users below 18 or those who have not provided their birth dates, from viewing such posts. The policy maintains that content should not be excessively gory, depict sexual violence, or incite/glorify violence.

Business

Adult content prevalence and potential revenue opportunities

According to a 2022 Reuters report citing internal company documents, approximately 13% of posts on X contained adult content. The prevalence of such content has seemingly increased since then, particularly with the rise of porn bots. With its formal acceptance of adult content, X could potentially develop services around it, such as creating a competitor for OnlyFans, thereby increasing its revenues.

Challenges

X faces regulatory scrutiny over adult content

X's decision to formally accept adult content is likely to attract increased scrutiny from regulators, regarding its efforts to eliminate non-consensual porn, as well as child sexual abuse material (CSAM). In October of the previous year, Australia fined X for failing to offer information about child abuse content. Concurrently, India instructed many social networks, including X, to remove CSAM from their platforms.