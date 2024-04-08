Next Article

Musk has demanded Justice Alexandre de Moraes's resignation

Brazil's SC investigates Musk for refusing to block X accounts

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:40 am Apr 08, 202411:40 am

What's the story Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil has initiated an investigation into billionaire Elon Musk. The probe was triggered after Musk announced his intention to reactivate accounts on social media platform X, despite a previous court order to block them. Musk, who owns X and is a strong proponent of free speech, has challenged de Moraes' ruling as unconstitutional and demanded the judge's resignation.

Unclear information

Details of blocked accounts remain unknown

The specific social media accounts that are subject to the block order have not been disclosed by Musk, his platform X, or Brazilian officials. The blocking directive was first announced by X last week, but the exact date of its issuance remains unknown. This lack of clarity adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing dispute between Musk and Brazilian authorities.

Probing misinformation

Ongoing investigations into digital misinformation

Justice Moraes is currently investigating "digital militias" suspected of spreading false information and hate speech during the tenure of former President Jair Bolsonaro. In addition to this, he is leading an inquiry into an alleged coup attempt by Bolsonaro. These investigations are part of a broader effort to address digital misinformation, and its potential impact on Brazil's political landscape.

Accusations

Musk accuses Moraes of betraying Brazil's Constitution

Musk has publicly accused de Moraes of "brazenly and repeatedly" betraying Brazil's constitution and its citizens on X. He alleges that de Moraes imposed heavy fines, threatened to arrest X workers, and snap access to X in Brazil. According to Musk, these actions could result in X losing all its revenue in the country, and possibly shutting down its office there.

Legal challenge

Musk's commitment to contest blocking order legally

Musk has claimed he will legally challenge the order to block X accounts wherever possible. In response to Musk's defiance, Justice Moraes included him in his ongoing investigation into social media fake news, and started an inquiry into what he described as an obstruction of justice. The judge warned that non-compliance with the account blocking order would result in a daily fine of R$100,000 (around $19,740) for X.

Official support

Brazil's Solicitor General supports Moraes' actions

The Solicitor General of Brazil, Jorge Messias, has expressed support for Justice Moraes' actions, and criticized Musk's refusal to comply with the order. He urged the regulation of social media networks to prevent foreign platforms from flouting Brazilian laws. "We cannot live in a society where overseas billionaires control social networks and position themselves to flout the rule of law, disregard court orders, and threaten our authorities," Messias stated on X.