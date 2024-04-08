Next Article

You can now create AI-powered personalized playlists on Spotify

By Mudit Dube 10:52 am Apr 08, 2024

What's the story Spotify, the globally recognized music streaming platform, has announced a new feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate personalized playlists. Currently in its testing phase, this innovative feature allows users to create playlists based on specific prompts. Initially, the service will be available to Android and iOS users in the UK and Australia, with plans for wider expansion soon.

Spotify's AI caters to custom playlist requests

The AI technology used by Spotify can accommodate a wide range of custom playlist requests. Users can ask for playlists based on genre, time period, or even unique prompts like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats for a zombie apocalypse." According to Spotify, the most effective playlists are those that mix genres, moods, artists, and decades.

User interaction and customization in Spotify's AI playlists

Spotify's AI also takes into account users' musical preferences to customize the playlists it creates. After a playlist is generated, users can modify it using the AI by giving commands like "less upbeat" or "more pop." Furthermore, users have the option to swipe left on any song they wish to remove from their playlist.

Technology behind Spotify's AI-driven playlists

The technology behind this feature includes in-house large language models (LLMs) that help Spotify understand user intent. The company then uses its personalization technology, which is data about the listener's past choices and preferences, to complete the prompt and generate a personalized AI-driven playlist. This feature was first revealed by TechCrunch in October 2023 when reverse engineers discovered code referring to AI playlists "based on your prompts."

Accessing Spotify's AI-driven personalized playlists

To use this feature, users can go to the "Your Library" tab in Spotify's app and tap on the plus button (+) at the top right of the screen. If users are unsure about what prompts to use, Spotify provides suggestions such as "get focused at work with instrumental electronica," or "explore a niche genre like Witch House." The company confirmed its experimentation with AI-powered playlist creation in December 2023 after a TikTok video surfaced showing "Spotify's ChatGPT."

Spotify's safeguards and future AI endeavors

Spotify has implemented safeguards around the AI to prevent it from responding to offensive prompts or those related to current events or specific brands. This new feature underscores Spotify's ongoing investment in AI technology to enhance its streaming service. The company is also exploring other applications of AI, including summarizing podcasts, creating AI-generated audio ads, and replicating a podcast host's voice for host-read ads.