Trump allegedly shared US nuclear submarine secrets with Australian businessman

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:25 pm Oct 06, 2023

Trump allegedly discussed US nuclear submarine secrets with foreign national after leaving White House

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump reportedly disclosed classified information on America's nuclear submarines to Australian billionaire businessman Anthony Pratt months after leaving the White House. News outlet The New York Times reported that Pratt, who heads one of the biggest packaging companies in the world and is a member of Trump's private club "Mar-a-Lago" in Florida, subsequently shared these sensitive details with others.

Details of Trump's conversation with Pratt

During his meeting with Trump in April 2021 at Mar-a-Lago, Pratt reportedly told the former US president that he thought Australia should start buying submarines from America. In response, Trump allegedly told the Aussie businessman exact information concerning the capabilities of American nuclear submarines. As per ABC News, Pratt revealed these details to over a dozen foreign officials, several of his employees, and some journalists later.

Trump revealed major tactical capabilities of US submarines: Sources

It is learned that during his talks with Pratt, the former US president also revealed at least two essential details regarding the tactical capabilities of US submarines. These details include "how many nuclear warheads the vessels carried" and also "how close they (the US subs) could get to their Russian counterparts without being detected." Meanwhile, sources in the know told the Times that Trump's revelations possibly "endangered" the nuclear fleet of the US.

Here's how Trump's camp reacted to claims

Speaking to the news outlet CNN, a Trump spokesperson claimed the charges "lack proper context and relevant information." "The Department of Justice should investigate the criminal leaking, instead of perpetrating their baseless witch-hunts while knowing that President Trump did nothing wrong, has always insisted on truth and transparency, and acted in a proper manner, according to the law," stated the spokesperson.

Pratt could be called to testify against Trump

Given the circumstances, prosecutors may potentially call Pratt to testify against Trump in his classified documents trial, which is set to begin in May in Florida. Trump was indicted on charges of unlawfully retaining reams of classified documents after leaving the White House and then repeatedly obstructing government efforts to retrieve the records. He has pleaded not guilty and denied committing any misconduct. His lawyers have requested a judge to postpone the trial until after the presidential election next year.

Trump's legal challenges and pending trials

Since April, Trump has been indicted in four cases amid his campaign for the 2024 US presidential polls as a Republican candidate. The charges against the 77-year-old include willful retention of information regarding national defense, conspiracy to impede justice, paying hush money to a porn star in 2016, and allegedly trying to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential polls in Georgia.