'Donald Trump raped me': US writer testifies in NY court

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 27, 2023, 10:30 am 3 min read

US writer claims Trump raped her in mid-1990s

A writer named E Jean Carroll on Wednesday testified in a civil trial in the United States (US) that an alleged sexual assault by Donald Trump almost 30 years ago left her feeling "ashamed" and unable to have romantic relationships. "I'm here because Trump raped me," Carroll told Manhattan's federal court, which is hearing a defamation and battery lawsuit against the former US president.

Why does this story matter?

This comes just weeks after Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to a hush-money payment to an adult movie star right before the 2016 polls.

Trump is also being probed over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, his reported mishandling of classified documents taken from the White House, and his alleged role in the Capitol Hill attack.

Details on Carroll's allegations against Trump

Carroll has alleged that the former US president sexually assaulted her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store changing room in Manhattan in 1996. The former Elle magazine columnist also said that the 76-year-old then defamed her when she went public with her claims. Notably, Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations and has not been criminally charged in the case.

Carroll reveals her encounter with Trump in Manhattan

Detailing the alleged assault, Carroll stated that the ex-US president had "shoved" her against the changing room wall after playfully asking her for advice on buying a lingerie gift. "All his weight (was) against my chest. He pulled down my tights. I was pushing him back," news agency AFP quoted Carroll as saying.

I was frightened by Trump, says Carroll

When asked why it took her more than 20 years to make her charges public, the 79-year-old author claimed she was "frightened" of the former US president and thought she was at fault. Last year, Carroll filed a case after a new law gave sexual assault victims in New York a one-year period to sue their alleged abusers decades after the attacks.

Know about Carroll's lawsuit against Trump

The 79-year-old writer's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the "significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological and pecuniary harms, loss of dignity and self-esteem, and invasion of her privacy." Furthermore, it demands that Trump retract his remarks. It is also worth noting that almost a dozen women have accused the former US president of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

Trump not expected to take witness stand

While no criminal prosecution can stem from Carroll's civil lawsuit, if Trump loses, it will mark the first time that he will be held lawfully liable for an allegation of sexual assault. Even though Trump has provided sworn testimony in the case, he is not expected to take the witness stand. The trial is likely to last one to two weeks.

Trump questions Carroll's charges on Truth Social

Reportedly, almost an hour before Wednesday's testimony started, Trump took to Truth Social and expressed his thoughts on Carroll's allegations. In his post, Trumped questioned how anyone could believe he—"being very well known, to put it mildly!"—could have sexually assaulted Carroll. "She didn't scream? There are no witnesses? Nobody saw this?" he further asked.

Judge warns Trump's legal team over his social post

Soon after Trump's post, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan warned the 76-year-old's legal team by stating that Trump seemed to be "endeavoring, certainly, to speak to his quote-unquote public" and the jury about issues that have "no business being spoken about." Furthermore, Kaplan stated that he might tamper "with a new source of liability" in case he continued.