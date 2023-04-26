World

Low-skilled Indians see 500% income gain in US: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 26, 2023, 03:54 pm 1 min read

Indians working in foreign countries see a 120% jump in their income (Representational image)

Low-skilled Indians, who migrated to the United States (US), tend to see a 500% increase in their income, a recent study by the World Development Report found. This is followed by those from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the report said. However, Indians moving to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are likely to see less gain in their income.

Indians migrating internally see 40% income increase

The report—Migrants, Refugees, and Societies— added that Indians working in foreign countries see a 120% jump in their income, while people migrating internally see a 40% income gain. Moreover, the income surge overseas is even higher for high-skilled Indians like doctors and engineers. The report noted that other factors, including language ability, destination, and age also play a crucial role in salary increase.

184 million migrants in the world: Report

The study stated that there are 184 million migrants worldwide, with 37 million refugees. Meanwhile, the top migrant corridors are India-US, India-Bangladesh, and India-GCC. The report said that people migrating to other countries see such large wage increases that "at current rates of economic growth it would take decades for the average low-skilled person working in some countries of origin to earn the income."