Crisis-hit Silicon Valley Bank acquired by First Citizens bank

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 27, 2023, 11:44 am 1 min read

First Citizens has acquired SVB's loans and deposits

The crash of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) had sent shockwaves across the world. In the latest development, First Citizens Bank has agreed to buy the embattled start-up lender. SVB has been under the control of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) ever since it became the biggest US bank to fail in over a decade.

First Citizens received SVB's assets at a discount

FDIC has reached an agreement with First Citizens for all loans and deposits of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank. All 17 branches of SVB will open as First Citizens starting today. First Citizens received $72 billion of SVB's assets at a discounted price of $16.5 billion. SVB had $169 billion in assets and $119 billion in deposits.