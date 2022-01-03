Short film streaming platform Shortflix gets Series A funding

Short film streaming platform Shortflix gets Series A funding

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 03, 2022, 04:18 pm 2 min read

Shortflix is an OTT platform that streams short films and short video content

Chennai-based OTT platform Shortflix has reportedly collaborated with a leading media firm for raising Series A funding. Armed with this investment, it will undoubtedly hit the big league soon, in terms of number of subscribers. The platform was started even before the pandemic and has been active since 2019. With a range of content in short format, Shortflix has a current valuation of $3mn.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Startups which have business models that show high growth are the ones that can draw a Series A financing. To properly crack through, investors would check out the company's potential on a wholesome level. With the increasing number of audience for OTT platforms and digital services, it is not surprising to see this kind of a funding for a short content streamer.

P Senthilkumar (left) and SS Bharanidharan (right)

P Senthilkumar and SS Bharanidharan are leading Shortflix. The platform already has 1,00,000 subscribers. Now, with the help of this funding, it aims to achieve a million subscriber in one year. Once that target is reached, Shortflix is expected to go for further rounds of funds. For now, the company has plans to produce more short format content alongside original series and films.

Information Some short films were even premiered in multiplexes

According to The Hindu, Bharanidharan, one of the directors, who is also a singer, started Shortflix with a mission to encourage independent short film makers. The platform was started with an idea to offer "watch-on-the-go" facility to the viewers. According to the report, some short films even had premiered in multiplexes in 2019. The company has content in South Indian languages and Hindi.

Quote 'Want to create an industry creating a revenue generation model'

Senthilkumar told in the interview last year, "I joined the venture for the love of movies and short films. We want to streamline short films as an industry creating revenue generation model for aspiring film makers." One can watch films on Shortflix in different price range, with the premium content available for Rs. 25. Users can watch some content for free as well.