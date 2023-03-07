World

US man tries opening emergency door, stabs attendant on flight

US man tries opening emergency door, stabs attendant on flight

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 07, 2023, 05:19 pm 2 min read

The incident took place on a United Airlines flight

A 33-year-old United States (US) man has been arrested for allegedly trying to open an emergency exit door on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Monday, CNN reported. Identified as Francisco Severo Torres from Massachusetts, he also reportedly attempted to stab a flight attendant in the neck, it said. He will remain in detention until a court hearing on Thursday.

Man got out of his seat to hit attendant

According to the US Justice Department, Torres allegedly pushed the emergency door's locking handle out of the fully locked position. A flight attendant, who saw him near the door, confronted him and notified the captain about the situation. Torres then got out of his seat, moved toward one of the attendants, and hit their neck three times with a metal spoon, the department added.

Got idea to jump out of plane: Torres

During an investigation, Torres told law enforcement that he "had gotten the idea" to jump out of the plane, stated the criminal complaint, per CNN. Torres also stated he went to the bathroom and broke a spoon in half to use it as a weapon, the complaint read. The defendant reportedly stabbed the flight attendant as he believed they were trying to murder him.

Accused barred from future flights

Following the incident, ﻿United Airlines has banned Torres from flying on future flights due to security concerns. In a statement, the airline said, "We have zero tolerance for any type of violence on our flights, and this customer will be banned from flying on United pending an investigation. We are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation."