Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti, Varun Sharma to star in 'Side Heroes'
What's the story
On the occasion of Friendship Day, makers have announced a new film titled Side Heroes. The movie will feature actors Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Sharma in lead roles. The film is a tribute to friendship and nostalgia and will be released on Friendship Day 2026.
Film details
Film will explore true meaning of happiness
Side Heroes will tell the story of three childhood friends who meet at a reunion after several years apart. The film will explore the true meaning of happiness through themes of heartfelt connection and shared dreams. The movie is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and written by Siddarth Sen and Pankaj Matta. It is produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Reeyan Shah.
Producer's statement
'Side Heroes' is a script that we related to: Producers
Makers of the film expressed their excitement for Side Heroes. Jain and Singh Lamba said, "Stories told from the heart and for the heart always resonate with us." "Side Heroes is a script that we instantly related to, the tale of three friends looking back at their lives during a reunion, told through the filter of humor and emotions."