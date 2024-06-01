Next Article

New Jersey Governor commends Diljit Dosanjh for sold-out concert

By Tanvi Gupta 01:10 pm Jun 01, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently delivered yet another sold-out performance, this time at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey, as part of his Dil-Luminati tour. Following the successful event, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the singer. Taking to X/Twitter, Governor Murphy said, "Thank you, @diljitdosanjh, for bringing your tour to New Jersey with a sold-out show at @PruCenter last night, (sic)."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The music icon started his Dil-Luminati Tour in February, which took him on a whirlwind journey through stadiums and arenas across North America. The 13-date tour kicked off on April 27 in Vancouver. From there, Dosanjh took the stage in Winnipeg on May 3, and, culminating in another historic stadium show in Toronto, on July 13. Notably, the Crew actor is set to make history as the first Punjabi artist to headline both Canadian stadiums, BC Place and Rogers Centre.

Cultural significance

Governor Murphy highlighted Dosanjh's influence on Punjabi community

In his tweet, Murphy further underscored the significance of Dosanjh's success in the US, particularly for the Punjabi community. He wrote, "Diljit's success in the US is a big moment for the Punjabi community, including thousands of New Jerseyans who grew up dancing to his music." He concluded his message with a celebratory note saying, "Punjabi aa gaye!" which translates to "The Punjabis have arrived!"

Twitter Post

Here's the post by Governor Murphy! Take a look

Achievements

Historic milestones achieved by Dosanjh in recent times

Dosanjh has ascended to global stardom, captivating audiences worldwide with his mesmerizing voice, soulful melodies, and electrifying performances. In recent times, he has achieved numerous historic milestones, starting with his groundbreaking performance as the first Indian-born artist at the prestigious Coachella festival in 2023. Renowned for his unparalleled touring success, he shattered records with over $10< in ticket sales during his Born to Shine Australia Tour in 2023. He continued to reign supreme, setting the stage for even greater triumphs.

Film success

Dosanjh's latest film received worldwide acclaim

In addition to his successful tour, Dosanjh is also enjoying the success of his latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila. The biographical drama film, helmed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, is based on the life of the titular Punjabi singer and features stellar performances. The soundtrack was composed by legendary musician AR Rahman. Released on Netflix on April 12, Amar Singh Chamkila received positive reviews from audiences worldwide.