'Carry on Jatta 3,' 'Saunkan Saunkne': Highest-grossing Punjabi films ever

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 13, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

List of highest-grossing Punjabi films of all time

The release of the threequel of Carry on Jatta on June 29 has been nothing short of a record-breaking success. Featuring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, and Binnu Dhillon in the lead, the film claimed the highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide title with a collection of Rs. 64.25cr, officially surpassing its predecessor, Carry on Jatta 2. Here are other top highest-grossing Punjabi films of all time.

'Carry on Jatta 2' (Rs. 61.50cr)

The dominance of Carry on Jatta franchise is evident by the fact that the top two positions in the highest-grosser list are being held by the second and third installments of the franchise. Breaking numerous box office records—including the worldwide opening weekend record with earnings of Rs. 2cr—the film went on to collect a total of Rs. 61.50 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

'Saunkan Saunkne' (Rs. 59cr)

Helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Saunkan Saunkne features Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, and Nimrat Khaira in lead roles. The film delves into a relatively unexplored subject within the Punjabi film industry. While critics expressed doubts about taking on a sensitive topic in a comical manner, the film emerged as the third-highest-grossing Punjabi film, earning a total of Rs. 59 crore at the box office.

'Chal Mera Putt 2' (Rs. 58cr)

Serving as a direct sequel to 2019's Chal Mera Putt, the second installment was released in 2020. Featuring Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, and Garry Sandhu, the storyline revolves around the struggles faced by Punjabis trying to make a living in a foreign land. The film resonated well with audiences and went on to earn a total of Rs. 58 crore at the box office.

'Honsla Rakh' (Rs. 57cr)

Helmed by Singh Saron, the 2021 film Honsla Rakh is a rom-com drama that featured Diljit Dosanjh, Bajwa, and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead. Set in Vancouver, the film depicts the story of a divorced father, who raises his son on his own. Per reports, the film stands as the fifth highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide with a total collection of Rs. 57 crore.

