Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' needs a good momentum

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' needs a good momentum

Written by Aikantik Bag June 27, 2023 | 10:52 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is one of those rare films that picked up its pace in its third week after a competition (Adipurush) received flak from viewers. The Vicky Kaushal-headlined film has been slow yet steady as per box office collection. The movie has already collected Rs. 80cr and is inching toward the coveted Rs. 100cr mark. It received mixed reviews from critics.

Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 1.2 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 80.22 crore. The movie is working like magic in tier-II and tier-III cities of India. The cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan of the Maddock Films banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline