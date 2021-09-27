Diljit Dosanjh shares 'Honsla Rakh' trailer, featuring Shehnaaz Gill

Diljit Dosanjh released the trailer for his upcoming romantic comedy 'Honsla Rakh'

Diljit Dosanjh just dropped the trailer for his upcoming Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh, which features actress Shehnaaz Gill in the lead. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the romantic comedy film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. It will be Dosanjh's debut as a producer and his 15th Punjabi film as actor. The movie is set to release in theaters worldwide on October 15.

Dosanjh is left to bring up his son alone

In about three minutes, the makers basically give us the gist of the movie. Dosanjh and Gill were a couple who had a kid together. Thoroughly against having or raising children, Gill files for divorce, giving Dosanjh custody. Now the first half concentrates on the actor/singer's (backward and stupid) struggles with child-rearing. Thank god, this struggle is not the sole subject here.

Film about men whining/struggling to rear a baby is regressive

Cut forward to several years and Dosanjh's son is a school goer. This is when Dosanjh falls in love with another woman. And, as you would have it, this is when Gill decides to return to their lives. Plot-wise quite engaging but the jokes and seemingly witty dialogues will make you cringe. If anything, men whining about rearing a baby is irritating to witness.

Certain shots resemble 'Heyy Babyy' and not in good way

Various regressive scenes from 2007's Heyy Babyy make an appearance and you will feel the time has really not moved forward. Dosanjh asks his son to call him brother when outside, asks how he will like a "white mother" so that they can have a "fusion of pasta with aloo paratha." I'll let you figure out the number of things wrong with this sentence.

Support poured out for Gill on social media

Either way, fans of the G.O.A.T singer are hugely excited for the movie to drop. And, netizens were seen especially supporting the ex-Bigg Boss contestant. Earlier, it was revealed the makers had postponed a song shoot for Honsla Rakh as Gill was coping with her rumored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's demise. Social media users wished her strength and success after the trailer launch.