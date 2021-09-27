Vijay officially announces 'Thalapathy 66'; Vamshi Paidipally to direct

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 03:50 pm

Vijay has officially announced his 66th venture

Tamil superstar Vijay officially announced his 66th film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, recently. Unveiling the details, the actor will be working with Dil Raju and Shirish, who are serving as the producers of the venture, while National Film Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally will be helming the feature. Notably, this is the first time Raju, Vijay and Paidipally are going to be collaborating.

Details

Paidipally, who last helmed Mahesh Babu's 'Maharshi,' announced the collaboration

Paidipally, who last directed Mahesh Babu's highly successful Maharshi, announced the news on Twitter yesterday. Sharing a picture with the Master actor, the filmmaker wrote, "#Thalapathy66... Sharing with you all an exciting update about my next film with The #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir, Produced by #DilRaju garu & #Shirish garu under my home banner @SVC_official." The production house Sri Venkateswara Creation shared a press release.

Twitter Post

Catch the official announcement here

#Thalapathy66... Sharing with you all an exciting update about my next film with The #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir, Produced by #DilRaju garu #Shirish garu under my home banner @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/R24UhFGNlW — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) September 26, 2021

Quote

'Information regarding title, crew will be announced officially very soon'

Seeking "blessings and good wishes," the note from SVC said they could not have found a better actor to lead their "first ever Tamil film." "Many noted actors and a top notch technical team will be associated with this prestigious project. All the important information regarding the title and the crew will be announced officially very soon (sic)," it further said.

Production

Currently, Vijay is busy with his 65th venture, 'Beast'

As per reports, a "lavish" budget is being allotted for the upcoming movie. The announcement for the superstar's 66th movie comes while Vijay is busy with the production of his 65th venture, Beast. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the makers have already completed two phases of the shoot: one in Russia and another in Chennai. It is reportedly scheduled to release on Pongal 2022.

Recent

Meanwhile, Vijay recently filed civil suit against his parents

If the actioner does get a Pongal release next year, it will clash with Ajith's next, Valimai. Reportedly, their movies have clashed 12 times before, with the last clash being in 2014. Meanwhile, Vijay was also in news for filing a complaint against 11, including his parents. It was to seek an injunction restraining them from using his name/his fan clubs' names in politics.