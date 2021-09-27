Rohit Shetty's OTT cop drama: Everything we know so far

Written by Trishna Das Mail Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 03:26 pm

Rohit Shetty venturing into OTT space soon

Rohit Shetty is set to make his debut in the OTT space with a web series. The Amazon Prime Video product will be a cop action drama series. Cast details are not out yet even though some reports suggested that the Golmaal director is keen on Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra or Tiger Shroff for playing the lead. Shooting starts next year in January.

Information

'Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal front runner to play the lead'

A LetsOTT GLOBAL exclusive report stated the shooting details of Shetty's "mega budget cop action drama series," while adding that "Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal front runner to play the lead role." The series, to be backed by him, will reportedly span over eight episodes, and will be helmed by the director's assistant Sushwanth Prakash. There has been no official confirmation so far though.

Twitter Post

Read the tweet here

LetsOTT EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty's mega budget cop action drama series for Amazon Prime starts shooting in January 2022.



Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal front runner to play the lead role. pic.twitter.com/40eGi039Fd — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) September 26, 2021

Quote

'He is not in a rush to announce about it'

"They are Rohit's top choices for the role as the material demands an actor who is adept at action. If all goes well, the actioner will roll by December," said a source. "Though it marks Rohit's foray into the OTT world, he is not in a rush to announce it and will probably do so only after the release date of Sooryavanshi is finalized."

Details

Shetty's new project gets added to his copverse

If the project takes off, this web series will get added to Shetty's expanding copverse. To note, he has already helmed three films revolving around police officers namely Singham and Singham Returns that starred Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. He is also working on a fourth cop drama titled Sooryavanshi, which has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Career

For now, all the three are busy with other projects

For now, Kaushal, Malhotra and Shroff are busy with other projects. Kaushal is set to be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in October. Shroff, on the other hand, is set to star in Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Malhotra, who set cash registers afire with Shershaah, will next be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna.