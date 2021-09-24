'Sardar Udham' heads to Amazon Prime for an October release

The film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming movie Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, will premiere on its platform. The film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Information

The film showcases the journey of a gallant man

Set to debut on Amazon Prime Video in October, the movie has been produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works. Described as a "heart-wrenching story of retribution," Sardar Udham showcases the journey of a gallant man, the streamer said in a statement.

Details

We ensure each narrative is replete with emotions, depth: Amazon

The gallant man made sure the world never forgets the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919, the streamer added. "With every story we present, we ensure that the narrative is replete with emotions and depth that finds a place in each viewer's heart," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

Partnership

It was important to narrate the heroic story: Amazon

"Continuing a great partnership with Rising Sun Films, we are proud to present Sardar Udham, a stirring story of courage, fortitude, and fearlessness, from the buried treasures of our history and culture," he added. He further said it was important to narrate the heroic story of Sardar Udham Singh to the world.

Other details

Film also stars 'October' actor Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar

Producer Ronnie Lahiri said Sardar Udham showcases and acknowledges the freedom fighter's "patriotism and deep-rooted, selfless love for his motherland." Sardar Udham also stars October actor Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar. "We are glad to continue our prolific collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and are thrilled to share this historical epic story with a global audience," he added.