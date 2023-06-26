#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' shows surprising rise
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has picked up its pace in its fourth weekend. This is a rare phenomenon and it happened after Adipurush received backlash from viewers. The romantic comedy is headlined by Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal and received mixed reviews from critics. Currently, the film has breached the Rs. 75 crore mark and is tagged a "hit" at the box office.
Makers aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 2.88 crore on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 79.02 crore. The film is slow yet steady at the box office. This marks both Khan and Kaushal's return to celluloid after three years. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner.