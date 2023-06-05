Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: '2018' slows down amid competition

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 05, 2023, 11:00 am 1 min read

'2018' box office collection

Malayalam cinema is known for its stellar content and the industry has been consistent for some decades now. With films becoming pan-India, Tovino Thomas has emerged to be a breakout star and has been one of the commercially viable actors in India. In its fifth weekend, 2018 has become slower at the box office and facing competition from new releases.

Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark domestically

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the survival thriller earned Rs. 1.73 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 89.91 crore. The Hindi-dubbed release is adding to its box office collection. The cast includes Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Narain among others. The story revolves around 2018's Kerala floods. Interestingly, it is among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

