#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' grows in fifth weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 05, 2023, 10:58 am 1 min read

The Kerala Story is one of the biggest game-changers of 2023. Bollywood is going through a rough patch as very few films are making the much-needed explosion as per box office collection and this Sudipto Sen directorial is one of the rarities. In its fifth weekend, this film showed some considerable rise and it seems it will rake in well until big releases.

Inching closer to Rs. 250 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the drama earned Rs. 2.05 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 236.27 crore. The film is working like a cracker despite negative reviews from critics. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The cast is headlined by Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, and Adah Sharma. The story revolves around religious conversion in Kerala.

