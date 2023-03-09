Entertainment

Abhishek Agarwal Arts acquires remake rights of 'Porinju Mariam Jose'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 09, 2023, 09:12 pm

Tollywood production house Abhishek Agarwal Arts has reportedly acquired the Telugu and Hindi remake rights of the popular 2019 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose. The production banner also released an official statement regarding the same on Twitter. Announcing the update, Abhishek Agarwal Arts mentioned that its team had already started working on the adaptation process, adding that the project was in the pre-production stage.

Though nothing else was revealed about the remake, the makers said they would officially announce the film soon and also teased roping in a "top star" for the project. However, with the advent of OTT—and better access to original films—Hindi remakes haven't performed well lately. Be it Shehzada (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's remake) or Vikram Vedha (eponymous Tamil film's remake), none worked at the box office.

