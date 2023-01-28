Entertainment

Salman Khan to work with Tollywood's Mythri Movie Makers: Reports

Salman Khan to work with Tollywood's Mythri Movie Makers: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 28, 2023, 02:07 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan has been signed by Tollywood's Mythri Movie Makers

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been signed by Tollywood's leading production house, Mythri Movie Makers, for a film, reported India Today reported. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet. The production house has been taking interest in Bollywood actors and directors of late. Reportedly, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand has been roped in to make a film starring the Baahubali fame Prabhas recently.

This will be banner's second Hindi project

Reportedly, the Khan starrer will be Mythri Movie Makers' second Hindi project. Not much has been revealed about the first project with Prabhas, but reports suggest the makers have roped in Hrithik Roshan, too. Fans are excited to see the combination of Prabhas﻿ and Roshan on celluloid. The banner has produced several great blockbusters, including recent ones like Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy.

More about the banner and Khan's foray into pan-Indian films

Mythri Movie Makers was established by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Mohan Cherukuri in 2015. Lately, there have been several collaborations between the southern film industries and Bollywood, and Khan's upcoming film seems to be yet another pan-Indian project. Notably, Khan recently starred in Chiranjeevi's Godfather, whereas his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will star Venkatesh Daggubati and Jagapathi Babu.