'Bigg Boss 16' highlights: Sajid Khan controversy to first fight

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 02, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

'Bigg Boss 16' started on Colors on October 1.

Bigg Boss Season 16 premiered in all its glory on Saturday. The Salman Khan-hosted show witnessed a slew of participants being introduced, a couple of riveting performances, and some popular names from the Hindi TV industry made their presence felt! Contrary to earlier reports, Shehnaaz Gill didn't host the premiere, but she appeared nonetheless! Here are the major highlights from the BB 16 premiere.

Context Why does this story matter?

Modeled after the famous Dutch reality show, Big Brother, Bigg Boss has been running for 16 years consecutively, and Salman Khan has been hosting it since the fourth season (2010).

This season is expected to be laden with twists, and in Sunday's episode, we will also see "Bigg Boss" canceling the age-old tradition of playing a song in the morning to wake everyone up.

Sajid Khan's entry Filmmaker-writer Sajid Khan's entry raised several eyebrows

Filmmaker Sajid Khan—who has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment—entered the show on Saturday night and spoke about undergoing a turbulent time and being out of work for four years. However, his entry is highly controversial and is drawing a lot of flak on social media. Gill, who will be working with Sajid in 100%, wished him luck through a video message.

Twitter Post Viewers aren't happy with Sajid's entry

Few things about #SajidKhan



Sherlyn and Jiah Khan many other women have come out in the past to share their #MeToo experiences against Sajid Khan.



He was underground for long time now suddenly he's taking part in #BB16 for washing his crime record#BiggBoss16 Very Helpfull pic.twitter.com/6gLhzthDQP — 🅼︎🅴︎Ⓗ︎🅄🄻 (@ImRealMehul) October 1, 2022

Arguments Which 'BB' episode is ever complete without an argument?

Tiffs and arguments are never in short supply in Bigg Boss! This became evident on the first day itself when a fight broke out between Archana Gautam and House Captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over Gautam's chosen bed, which Ahluwalia wanted to assign to someone else. Gautam soon broke into a rant about not receiving her bags and expressed her fury with the makers, too.

Cold war? Tina Datta, Sreejita De's love-hate relationship

Tina Dutta and Sreejita De's entry was one of the most interesting points in the entire show, and their love-hate relationship swam to the surface within minutes of their arrival. The two actors had worked together in Colors' Uttaran. While both remained cordial on the stage, De called Dutta "dominating," and Khan later even showed a clip of De saying, "She isn't my friend."

Information Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer among contestants

Besides the aforementioned contestants, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, rapper MC Stan, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Manya Singh, and Gori Nagori are among the housemates of Bigg Boss 16.