Swara Bhasker receives death threat letter; Mumbai Police launch probe

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 30, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

After Salman Khan, actor Swara Bhasker now received death threat.

A death threat letter was issued to Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker by unidentified persons, the actor revealed on Wednesday night. Following Bhasker's complaint, the Mumbai Police have launched a probe to investigate the matter. Bhasker reportedly took the matter to the Versova police station two days back, and officials stated that a complaint has been filed against those who issued her the threat.

Context Why does this story matter?

The death threat to Bhasker comes weeks after Bollywood megastar Salman Khan received a death threat note right after the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

It was recently identified that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was involved in sending the letter sent to Khan and his father Salim Khan.

However, the sender of Bhasker's death threat letter has not been identified yet.

Details Letter was sent to Bhasker's Mumbai residence

According to media reports, the death threat letter was sent to the Veere Di Wedding actor's residence in Mumbai's Versova. It had a message written in Hindi, which mentioned that the youth of the country would not tolerate Veer Savarkar's insult. "Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognizable offense against unidentified persons," an official told the news agency PTI.

Twitter Post Bhasker shared the letter online on Wednesday

देश के नौजवान तो ख़ैर सड़कों पर नौकरी की माँग कर रहे हैं..

पर एक प्रजाति महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी, भुखमरी सब सहेगी.. बस ऐतिहासिक सच और तथ्य नहीं सहेगी!

इतना रोश पर नम्बर रेवारी में बैठे किसी चाचा का डाला है भाई ने! 😬💁🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/wtuYE3HoD7 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 29, 2022

History Earlier, Bhasker condemned Udaipur murder

Notably, the death threat was sent by "Is desh ke naujawan" (translates to "young guns of this country"). The Tanu Weds Manu actor recently condemned the murder of a man in Rajasthan's Udaipur, who was beheaded in broad daylight. He was murdered for allegedly extending his support to former BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial statement on Prophet Mohammad.

Quote 'Despicable and utterly condemnable,' Bhasker had said

Sharing a news article about the Udaipur incident, Bhasker had tweeted, "Despicable and utterly condemnable... The perpetrators should be dealt with promptly and strictly, as per law!" "Heinous crime... Unjustifiable! As one often says... if you want to kill in the name of your God, start with yourself! Sick sick monsters! #UdaipurHorror (sic)," she further added. The incident has sparked a massive controversy.