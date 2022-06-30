Entertainment

Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's 'Virata Parvam' OTT details out!

'Virata Parvam' starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi was released on June 17.

Telugu film Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles is set to get a digital release. Netflix has bagged the streaming rights of the period drama and it will be available on the platform from Friday (July 1). Virata Parvam hit the big screens on June 17 and is arriving on Netflix within two weeks of its theatrical premiere.

Context Why does this story matter?

Along with other Tollywood films like Acharya and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the release of Virata Parvam was also delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While these aforementioned movies were released way before Virata Parvam and are now available on OTT platforms, Virata Parvam is the latest addition.

To fans who have been waiting to watch it digitally, this news is an exciting one.

Performance How much did 'Virata Parvam' earn at the box office?

The Telugu drama reportedly could only mint Rs. 12cr at the box office. Made on an alleged budget of Rs. 15cr, the makers' decision to give the film an early OTT premiere is a smart move. Apparently, the film made more than Rs. 15cr from the sale of its digital rights. Based on a true story, Virata Parvam was helmed by Venu Udugula.

Movie A romantic drama in the backdrop of Naxalite movement

The movie is based on the Naxalite movement in the 1990s that took place in the Telangana region. Rana Daggubati played the role of Comrade Ravanna, while Pallavi played his romantic interest Vennela. Actors Priyamani, Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand played prominent roles in the romantic drama. Sudhakar Cherukuri bankrolled it under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Information 'Samrat Prithviraj,' 'Dhaakad' are also debuting digitally on July 1

Meanwhile, along with Virata Parvam, Bollywood projects Samrat Prithviraj and Dhaakad are also arriving on OTT platforms on the same date. Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi has directed this historical drama. On the other hand, ZEE5 will stream Kangana Ranaut's actioner Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Ghai.