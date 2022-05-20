Entertainment

OTT watchlist: 5 heartwarming films on magic, witchcraft

May 20, 2022

5 must-watch films based on the world of magic and adventure.

Some movies cast a spell on us! Every once in a while, we love escaping to a world full of magic and adventure. While we await the release of Sarah Jessica Parker's Hocus Pocus 2 (September 30) and Disney's Disenchanted (Thanksgiving or November 24), we look at a few films that have defined the fantasy genre with their charm. Check out the list.

#1 'Beetlejuice'

In Tim Burton's horror-comedy Beetlejuice, a ghoul (Michael Keaton) helps a couple, who recently died and turned into ghosts, to scare the new owners of their home. While the supernaturals try to evict the humans, they comically develop a bond with the family. The cult classic film features Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Winona Ryder among others. You can watch Beetlejuice on Netflix.

#2 'Into the Woods'

Into the Woods is based on Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's titular musical. The 2014 film brings together many childhood fairytale characters from Cinderella to Rapunzel and more. All the characters have their own stories that are tied together and in the end, they all have to come together to save each other. The musical is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

#3 'Matilda'

Matilda (1996) is a comedy film that was co-produced and directed by Danny DeVito. The film introduces us to Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson) who has psychokinetic abilities that she uses to deal with her rather difficult family. Through the course of the film, we watch Matilda dealing with life while trying to control her abilities. The film is available on Netflix and Prime Video.

#4 'Kiki's Delivery Service'

Kiki's Delivery Service is a Japanese animated film that was released in 1989. The film introduces us to Kiki, a 13-year-old girl who leaves her house to complete her training to become a witch. Through the movie, we see how Kiki copes with her training and also causes a few accidents due to her clumsiness. You can watch this adorable film on Netflix.

#5 'The Witches of Eastwick'

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) is based on John Updike's best-selling novel of the same name. It narrates the stories of singles Alex (Cher), Jane (Susan Sarandon), and Sukie (Michelle Pfeiffer). When a mysterious man called Daryl Van Horne (Jack Nicholson) shows up, the trio uncovers why he has a mesmerizing effect on them. The film is available on HBO Max and Prime Video.