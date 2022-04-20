Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' lands on Netflix in exactly six days!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 20, 2022, 01:42 pm 2 min read

Get ready to stream 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Netflix

After winning hearts of theater-goers, Gangubai Kathiawadi is finally hitting the digital screen. Streaming giant Netflix will be premiering the Alia Bhatt-led Hindi biopic later this month. Following its big-screen debut on February 25, the movie is coming to the OTT platform in exactly two months. Earlier, the premiere was set for March-end but was reportedly delayed owing to its illustrious box office performance.

Context Why does this story matter?

Based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, Gangubai Kathiawadi told the story of Gangubai, a woman who ruled the red-light district of Mumbai in the 1950s-60s.

Despite having a controversial topic, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial immediately captured movie-goers' attention once it was released.

The craze was such that its makers apparently asked Netflix to delay its OTT premiere.

Announcement How was the announcement done?

Taking to social media, the official handle of Netflix India posted a 29-second-long illustrative video clip, ushering in the arrival of the mighty Gangubai on its platform. It said the period film will land on April 26. "Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai ["look, look, moon is arriving on Netflix (a reference to a dialog)] #GangubaiKathiawadi arrives on April 26th," read the caption.

Collection BO collection: More than Rs. 100cr within fortnight

Coming to the box office haul of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the offering collected an impressive Rs. 10.5cr on its inaugural day, surpassing traders' expectation of an Rs. 7cr earning. The film became the third-highest opening after Sooryavanshi (Rs. 26.29cr) and 83 (Rs. 12.64cr) in the post-COVID-19 period. By March 10, it had collected Rs. 102.68cr in the domestic box office alone.

Information Know more of this film

Apart from Bhatt, the film co-stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa. In our review, we wrote Bhatt was the "clear winner of this offering" and that "one simply cannot look away from her." As expected from a Bhansali venture, the set design and period-specific costumes were appreciated as well. If you missed it in theaters, now is your chance!