'Indian Police Force': Rohit Shetty announces web-series, starring Sidharth Malhotra

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 20, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

'Indian Police Force': Rohit Shetty's cop web show is here

After establishing his super successful cop universe on the big screen, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all ready to take it to the realm of over-the-top (OTT). And, he will be doing that through Indian Police Force, his Amazon Prime Video web series, featuring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Following Tuesday's collaboration announcement, a teaser for the same was dropped on Wednesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

As far as impacting police stories are concerned, there is hardly any other director more successful than Shetty (he has made four till now: Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi).

On the other hand, Malhotra became a breakout OTT star after the success of his last release, Shershaah.

Hence, their collaboration is highly exciting.

Notably, Shershaah was also a Prime Video release.

Teaser Malhotra made his dashing entry as Kabir Malik

The nearly two-minute-long clip of the "biggest action series ever in India" showcased grand police vehicles, gun props, and costumes that Shetty and his team prepared for the upcoming show. Shared online by Amazon Prime Video, Malhotra made his slow-motion, grand entry toward the end of the video. Properly decked in the khaki, his character's name will be Kabir Malik, his name tag revealed.

Information Know about the web series

The teaser also said the Indian Police Force was currently being filmed. As per the video, the web series will have a Special Cell of Delhi Police at its center. However, no other actor than the A Gentleman actor featured in the clip. We can expect cast and crew-related details to be out soon, now that the announcement has been made.

Importance This is why this project is highly exciting

Reports of the Golmaal director teaming up with Malhotra for his debut web series first surfaced in October last year. Apparently, the Student of the Year star bagged the project after beating actors like Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff. Shetty is also the showrunner and will back the series under his banner, Rohit Shetty Picturez. Meanwhile, debutant director Sushwanth Prakash is likely to direct.