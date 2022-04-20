Entertainment

Actor Johnny Depp flatly denies ever abusing ex-wife Amber Heard

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 20, 2022, 11:42 am 2 min read

Johnny Depp called domestic abuse allegations 'heinous' during trial

The already messy defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard turned uglier on Tuesday as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor took the stand. The 58-year-old straight up denied ever abusing his former wife, and in fact, stated, that he has never "struck any woman in my life." He said the domestic violence allegations were "not based in any species of truth."

Context Why does this story matter?

Although the much-publicized trial began over a week back in Virginia, Depp was merely attending the sessions till now.

When he got divorced from Heard in 2016, the latter brought abuse accusations against him, which Depp vehemently denied.

Hence, it was crucial to see what he says to the jurors.

Before this, multiple associates, friends, employees, and a couple's therapist had taken the stand.

Court What did Depp say?

Taking the stand before a seven-person jury, Depp said, "My goal [for suing] is the truth because it killed me that all these people I had met over the years...that these people would think that I was a fraud." Terming the physical and sexual assault allegations "heinous and disturbing," The Tourist star claimed the accusations weren't "based in any species of truth."

Details Depp also addressed allegations against his substance abuse

Heard's lawyers had posed whether the Fantastic Beasts alum's testimony was credible, given he often "blacked out" from consuming drugs and alcohol. Addressing this, Depp said, "I'm not some maniac who needs to be high or loaded all the time," but admitted to doing cocaine with Heard's sister, Whitney. He also claimed that he has never lost control because of substance abuse.

Information Depp had said similar things during 'The Sun' trial, too

Notably, Depp's testament is quite similar to what he said during another defamation case that he filed against UK publication The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." He lost that case, as "overwhelming evidence," was found, suggesting he had abused Heard repeatedly. Meanwhile, Depp has maintained it was the Aquaman actor who physically abused him. The latter, in turn, has denied the claims.