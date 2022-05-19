Entertainment

Pornography case: Now ED books Raj Kundra for money laundering

Raj Kundra gets fresh case filed against him by ED over money laundering.

The ongoing case against Raj Kundra got entangled further. The businessman, along with 11 other people, was arrested in July last year for allegedly being linked to creating and distributing pornographic films. While he was granted bail in September, now, Kundra is again staring at difficulties. For, he has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged money laundering related to the case.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband has been in and out of trouble due to the alleged pornography racket.

Apparently, Kundra developed a paid app called HotShots, which he used to circulate pornographic films.

He later sold it to his brother-in-law's company, Kenrin Pvt Ltd.

The Mumbai crime branch filed Kundra and Ryan Thorpe, IT head of Viaan Enterprises, as the two main accused.

Developments Kundra might be summoned sometime next week

As per an ANI report, the new case is based on the investigation that claimed Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt. Ltd, which developed the HotShots app. Now, Kundra is expected to be summoned by the ED sometime next week for further probe. The Directorate will also dig deeper to look into the transactions that were made by others related to the case.

Kundra's lawyer 'Don't know what money laundering aspect ED wishes to investigate'

Kundra's lawyer, advocate Prashant Patil responded to the new case by saying that, as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, there were no "proceeds of crime." "We don't know what money laundering aspect ED wishes to investigate in the case. We haven't received any official communication from ED regarding registration of any ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) yet," he told a portal.

Information Details about the pornography case

The pornography case surfaced when the crime branch's property cell raided a bungalow in Malwani in February 2021. Two women were reportedly shooting a pornographic clip when the raid took place. The police rescued a young woman who was apparently lured into acting and was later forced to perform sexual acts on camera. People involved in shooting and uploading the films were arrested, too.

Witnesses Sherlyn Chopra, among others, called Kundra out on his act

Some actors who were falsely lured into Kundra's scheme voiced their stories last year. They claimed that they were forced to take up the films and Kundra even threatened them if they refused. Actress Sherlyn Chopra spoke against Kundra and even gave a statement to the police. Irrespective of all the accusations, Kundra maintains that he has been falsely accused in the case.

Conclusion Kundra has denied all accusations against him

Kundra was granted bail on September 20 by a metropolitan magistrate court. Following the events, HotShots, the application in question, was taken down from Google PlayStore. As per previous reports, the police have claimed that there might be a possibility that Kundra was the one who operated the application daily and also uploaded the pornographic content. Stay tuned for the updates.