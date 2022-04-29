Entertainment

Salim Ghouse (70), known for 'Subah' and 'Koyla,' passes away

Salim Ghouse (70), known for 'Subah' and 'Koyla,' passes away

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 29, 2022, 11:58 am 2 min read

Salim Ghouse's first posthumous movie will be Tamil film 'Kaa'

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse (70) has passed away. According to his wife Anita Salim, he complained of chest pain on Wednesday evening and was rushed to the hospital. Sadly, Ghouse couldn't make it and died on Thursday (April 28) due to cardiac arrest. In his three decade-long career, the actor has delivered exceptional performances in Bollywood and Kollywood films. May he rest in peace!

Details Actor was taken to Kokilaben hospital, died there

"We took him to Kokilaben Hospital last night (Wednesday), and he passed away this morning (Thursday)," said a grieving Anita. "He hated grieving and wanted life to go on. He didn't suffer, he wouldn't have liked being dependent on anyone. He was a man with a lot of self-respect," the emotional wife added. His last rites were performed on Thursday itself, she informed.

Tribute Condolences poured in soon

Remembering her husband, Anita said he was "a multifaceted actor, martial artist, an actor, director, and a lovely chef in the kitchen." Offering his condolences, Sharib Hashmi (The Family Man series) said that he watched Ghouse's work for the first time in TV serial Subah and it left a great impact on him. Vivaan Shah termed Ghouse as "A towering actor of Shakespearean proportions."

Information Schooling, college education, initial years

Born in Chennai, Ghouse was a graduate of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. He was a student of Christchurch School and Presidency College in Chennai. Subah (1987) brought the actor to limelight, while Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj (1988) consolidated his reputation further. Apart from Hindi, Ghouse has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English films.

Movies Other noteworthy films of Ghouse

Other notable outings of Ghouse are Sardari Begum, Saaransh, and Koyla, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. He was last seen in Well Done Abba (2010). Kaa (2022) will mark his first posthumous release. As far as Hollywood is concerned, Ghouse starred in films like The Deceivers and The Perfect Murder. He also lent his voice for the Hindi versions of The Lion King and 300.