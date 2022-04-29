Entertainment

'Shabaash Mithu': Taapsee Pannu's fourth sports drama arriving this July

Written by Pallabi C Samal Apr 29, 2022, 11:03 am 2 min read

'Shabaash Mithu' has been directed by Srijit Mukherji (Photo credit: Twitter/@taapsee)

Shabaash Mithu finally gets a release date! After its February 4 premiere got cancelled, the fate of the film was hanging in balance till makers took to social media on Friday to announce that the sports drama is slated to hit the theaters on July 15, 2022. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the role of ace cricketer Mithali Raj, it's the actor's fourth sports drama.

Context Why does this story matter?

It's not the first time Pannu is essaying an athlete's character.

Before this, she did it in Saand Ki Aankh, where she played Prakashi Tomar, a senior sharpshooter champion.

Though the film managed a weak Rs. 30.7cr box office collection, her and Bhumi Pednekar's performances were lauded.

Pannu was good in Soorma and Rashmi Rocket, too. Will she be able to impress this time?

Details How was the announcement made?

Alongside the fresh date, Pannu also shared a new poster. "There's nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realize it! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat in this "Gentleman's Game" #ShabaashMithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022," read her caption.

Information Box office clash with 'Phone Bhoot'

As mentioned earlier, Shabaash Mithu was to get released on February 4 this year. But, the same was called off due to COVID-19. At the box office, the Srijit Mukherji-directorial will now be engaged in a direct clash with Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot has been produced by Excel Entertainment.

Fact Cast and crew

Apart from Pannu, Bollywood character artist Vijay Raaz will be playing a prominent part in the story. Priya Aven has written this sports drama and Ajit Andhare is the creative producer behind this upcoming movie. Amit Trivedi has composed its music, while Swanand Kirkire and Kausar Munir are the lyricists of this film. Viacom 18 Studios and Colosceum Media have bankrolled Shabaash Mithu.