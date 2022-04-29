Entertainment

'Jana Gana Mana' review: Boldly highlights realities of extrajudicial killings

'Jana Gana Mana' hit the theaters on April 28, Thursday

Jana Gana Mana is now out in theaters! Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the Dijo Jose Antony-directorial deals with a socially relevant theme and focuses on a case of sexual assault of a woman. Tough subject indeed but has the film passed the muster? Also, how did it feel to see Sukumaran after a long time on silver screens? Here's our detailed review.

Story What is the film all about?

Saba Mariyam (Mamta Mohandas), a college lecturer, is found to be raped and her body burnt. This strongly reminds us of the 2019 Hyderabad veterinary doctor's gangrape-murder case. Police officer Sajjan Kumar (Venjaramoodu) is assigned the case. What happens thereon in the investigation forms the rest of the story. Apart from this, the film touches upon topics like political influence and fake encounters, too.

Personal Takes on fake encounters

Jana Gana Mana deserves praise for delving into encounters, which many glorify to be instant justice, and pointing out the dangers of extrajudicial executions. The Malayalam movie also highlights how quickly we judge a person's character, especially of a woman's, based on what she wears.

Positives Film impresses with its boldness

Rarely any mainstream movie with top actors in the fray talks about the dirty games politicians play or the excess measures taken by police officers, either on their own or because of undue influence from the top level. Jana Gana Mana does. It also shakes you from within with its strong reasoning behind some rape cases getting more importance and the politics behind it.

Negatives Lengthy dialogues put you off

The obvious problem with Jana Gana Mana is its thematic overload, which may not have been intentional but makes for an uncomfortable viewing experience. But more than that, the endless pages of dialogues and speeches that the leading men tirelessly deliver is off putting. You would find yourself wishing for a tightly packed screenplay, as everything is narrated through words rather than visuals.

Conclusion Hard-hitting intense drama, do give it a watch

Two of Kerala's finest actors—Sukumaran and Venjaramoodu—essay the roles of a cop and a lawyer, respectively, and both come out triumphant. Sukumaran owns every frame in which he appears and Venjaramoodu has delivered an exceptionally neat performance. Poignant and powerful, Jana Gana Mana is a riveting political crime thriller that highlights an important issue. Verdict: We are going with 3.5 of 5 stars.