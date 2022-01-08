Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' selected for Rotterdam's 51st International Film Festival

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 08, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews

In some exciting news, the upcoming Mollywood film Salute, with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has been selected for the 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam. This edition of the film festival will be held in the Netherlands from January 26 to February 6. According to reports, jury members have lauded Rosshan Andrrews for his direction and Salmaan for his performance in the cop drama.

Context Why does the story matter?

Thuramukham and Everything is Cinema, directed by Rajeev Ravi and Don Palathara, respectively, were the Malayalam movies that were screened at the film festival in the recent past.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's indie horror film S Durga won the Hivos Tiger Award at Rotterdam Film Festival in 2017.

Given Andrrews's direction skills, we can say confidently that this recognition for Salute is a fitting one.

Details 'Salute' marks the seventh collaboration between Andrrews, Bobby-Sanjay

Popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay has penned Salute's script. In case you didn't know, they are known for movies such as Traffic, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Mumbai Police, and Uyare, among others. Notably, Salute marks Andrrews's seventh teaming up with the Bobby-Sanjay duo and the trio's second cop drama after their successful venture Mumbai Police. This film also marks the debut collaboration between Andrrews and Salmaan.

Importance Salmaan is donning the khaki for the first time

Salute is also the first film to feature the Varane Avashyamund actor as a cop. Touted to be an investigative drama, the film will also have Diana Penty (female lead), Manoj K Jayan, Alancier Lopez, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, and Saniya Iyappan in other principal roles. Following the grand success of Kurup, makers of Salute are hopeful and promoting the film as a pan-India one.

Updates These are the projects in which we'll see Salmaan next

Still from Hanu Raghavapudi's film starring Salmaan

Salmaan has a huge line-up of films in his pipeline. Kollywood film Hey Sinamika, which is being directed by choreographer Brinda, will have Salmaan playing the lead along with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. He also has Hanu Raghavapudi's untitled film in waiting. Othiram Kadakam, King of Kotha, and Chup: Revenge of the Artist are also on his slate as of now.