Angelina Jolie to Madonna: 5 celebrities who have adopted children

Angelina Jolie to Madonna: 5 celebrities who have adopted children

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 08:25 pm 3 min read

Here are five celebrities who adopted their kids

There isn't just one way to grow a family. Though some prefer to bear their kids biologically, there are also many who decide to add to their brood through adoption. It goes without saying, whatever the method be, the feeling of parenthood remains the same. And today, we will focus on five Hollywood celebrities who have extended their families through adoption.

Number 1 Sandra Bullock adopted daughter after her multiple foster care stays

Sandra Bullock has two children— Louis and Laila— and both are adopted. Her son was a newborn when she brought him home, while Laila was three and has been through three foster care facilities by the time Bullock adopted her. During her interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the ace actor said, "If it wasn't for adoption, foster care, I wouldn't have my family."

Number 2 Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman adopted two kids just before divorce

Former couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted two children, Connor and Isabella, as toddlers. They both were adopted before the couple's divorce in 2001. After their split, both the kids decided to stay with their father and practice Scientology. Besides Connor and Isabella, Kidman has two biological daughters, while Cruise has one biological daughter. Connor and Isabella reportedly don't have touch with Kidman.

Number 3 Out of Madonna's six children, four are adopted

Madonna has adopted four kids— David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Stella and Estere— all were born in Malawi, Africa. Banda was the first one to be adopted in 2006. Three years later, daughter Mercy entered the star's life. In 2017, Stella and Estere were brought home. Besides, she also has a biological daughter Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon and biological son Rocco Ritchie.

Number 4 Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards adopted two Vietnamese children

Julie Andrews and her late husband Blake Edwards adopted their daughters Amy Edwards and Joanna Edwards in 1974 and 1975, respectively. At that time, they were only two and five months, respectively. Both were born in Vietnam. Andrews and Edwards did not have any biological child together. But Andrews has a biological daughter and she is also the stepmother of Edwards's two biological children.

Number 5 Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's three of six children are adopted

After a long custody battle with his ex-spouse Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt won the joint custody for all of their six children. Out of the lot, three kids— Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt (son), Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (son), and Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt (daughter)— are adopted. Brangelina also has three biological children— Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt (daughter) and twins, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt (son) and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt (daughter).