Jhulan Goswami-biopic: Not Anushka, these 5 actresses were better fits

Jhulan Goswami-biopic: Not Anushka, these 5 actresses were better fits

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 07, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

These five actresses would have done justice to Jhulan Goswami onscreen

After a long wait, actor-producer Anushka Sharma announced her return to the screens with cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic, Chakda Xpress. Backed by Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, it was announced with a teaser featuring the star in the Indian jersey. But her look and attempt at Bengali accent royally offended viewers. Agreeing with the criticism, we think these 5 actresses would have been better fits.

#1 Sorry, but Konkona Sen Sharma seems obvious choice here

No matter how you look, the role of the esteemed player seems cut-out for Konkona Sen Sharma. Not only would she be more adept with Bengali but also her acting chops need no introduction. For someone who has acted in multiple Hindi and Bengali movies for years, Sen Sharma would have had no issues drawing a crowd on her own, as well.

#2 Lady superstar Nayanthara has it all: Gait, sensibility, acting chops

Another actress whose stardom and acting prowess go unchallenged is Nayanthara. The Netrikaan star has the gait required to play a cricketer and also the focus to undergo the training to do justice to a sportsperson. Yes, the speech can be a problem, but that's solvable with dubbing. To note, she is set to debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan soon too.

#3, #4 Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra are two able choices from Bollywood

Next up, we will club two Bollywood actresses, namely Sanya Malhotra, and Kriti Sanon. Malhotra famously kick-started her acting journey with a sports film (Dangal). Thereafter, she has repeatedly chosen meaningful parts to prove her mettle. Sanon, on the other hand, won our hearts with Mimi last year, assuring us of her ability to emote. Her physical build is already suited to play Goswami.

#5 Bangladeshi star Jaya Ahsan is our last bid

Ahsan is also an UNDP Goodwill Ambassador

Another actress who won't have issues with the accent bit is award-winning Bangladeshi star, Jaya Ahsan. The Rajkahini actress has not only won accolades in the neighboring nation but has been intrinsically working in Tollywood, with success, for the past few years. A biopic on Goswami would have been the perfect film for her to debut here on a national scale.