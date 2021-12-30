Entertainment 'Minnal Murali' becomes fourth most watched non-English film on Netflix

'Minnal Murali' becomes fourth most watched non-English film on Netflix

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Dec 30, 2021, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Directed by Basil Joseph, 'Minnal Murali' is headlined by Tovino Thomas

Minnal Murali had hit Netflix on December 24 and already the Tovino Thomas-starrer has become the fourth most loved non-English film on the platform. It also topped the list of most-watched film in four countries— India, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates— and was in the top 10 most watched non-English movies in 11 countries. The data was released by the streaming giant.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Touted to be the first Mollywood superhero movie, Minnal Murali was streamed for over 59.9L hours across the globe. The only other Indian film to make it to Netflix's top 10 watched non-English movie's list is Sooryavanshi. December 20-26 was the period considered for this compilation, so Minnal Murali actually achieved this in just two days...incredible! Vicky and Her Mystery sits on the top.

Details 'Minnal Murali' is about an ordinary man who gets superpowers

Minnal Murali revolves around a common man Jaison (played by Thomas), who gets superpowers after being struck by lightning. Guru Somasundaram, Femina George, Aju Varghese, and Harisree Ashokan were also seen playing pivotal roles in the film. Besides Malayalam, dubbed versions of Minnal Murali are also available on the streaming giant in languages such as Tamil, English, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Quote Sequel to the film is also on the cards?

Rumors of a sequel are also floating but Thomas had revealed in an interview that it'd depend on the response the film gets. Director Basil Joseph also had told India Today, "It depends on the feedback we get for Minnal Murali. But we would love to do it though," adding an idea is in place. In all probability, we are getting a part two.

Updates Here's everything you need to know about the film

Written by Arun Anirudhan, the project has music by Shaan Rahmas, while Sushin Shyam handled the score. Chappa Kurishu fame Sameer Thahir was the cinematographer. Manu Jagadh is the art director, and Thomas' superhero costume was designed by Deepali Noor. Hollywood stunt expert Vlad Rimburg has choreographed the action sequences of the film. So, planning to watch Minnal Murali? Read our review first.