Google celebrates T-Series YouTube success with billboards in New York

Dec 30, 2021

T-Series's YouTube subscriber milestone gets lauded by Google worldwide

Just a few days ago, Indian music and film label T-Series had created a massive record by becoming the first channel on YouTube to cross 200 million followers. Celebrating the feat, Google, YouTube's parent body, has now put up billboards of T-Series in various prime locations, including Times Square in New York. Currently, the Bhushan Kumar-headed firm has 202 million subscribers on the platform.

Context Why does this story matter?

Earlier this month, T-Series surpassed 200 million subscribers on the video sharing and streaming platform, adding another feather to its cap, after becoming the biggest YouTube channel in March 2019. The subscriber count of any channel is reflective of its popularity, relevance, and naturally their monetizing abilities. T-Series spread its web across the platform by posting videos of varied tastes daily using multiple sub-channels.

Feat Congratulatory billboards were up at Times Square, Westfield Mall

Source: T-Series press release

According to T-Series, Google's billboards have come up at Times Square, along with the Westfield Mall in London and in Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles. "To be recognized for this feat, and that too across prestigious platforms and billboards like Times Square in New York, London, and Los Angeles, is a huge honor for the T-Series family," said Kumar.

"I believe that it's always a team effort that leads a company to achieve its goals," said Neeraj Kalyan, President at T-Series. He added, "These achievements give me a sense of accomplishment professionally but then there is always hunger and desire to soar higher and take up new challenges." Notably, T-Series has 29 YouTube channels, taking its total subscriber base to over 383 million.

Information Be it YouTube views or production ventures, T-Series is soaring

Given companies and celebrities across the globe battle it out for a feature at Times Square, the popularity and appeal of T-Series are only likely to soar. In terms of content, the YouTube channel has recently dropped the song Mere Yaaraa REPRISE by Neeti Mohan. Films like Atrangi Re and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, co-produced by T-Series, are also doing well in terms of viewership.