T-Series becomes world's first YouTube channel to surpass 200mn subscribers

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 06, 2021, 07:21 pm

Indian music and film production banner T-Series has bagged yet another milestone. Now, the Bhushan Kumar-headed venture has surpassed 200 million subscribers on YouTube. The label has become the first channel in the world to achieve this feat. It had become the biggest channel on YouTube in 2019 by taking over the subscriber count of popular YouTuber Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie. Congratulations!

Context Why does this story matter?

The number of subscribers is important to channels on online video sharing and social media platform, YouTube. It denotes the popularity of a channel, alongside ensuring viewership. Swedish content creator PewDiePie held the title of YouTube's most subscribed channel since 2013 until it faced threat from the Indian label in 2018. Ultimately, T-Series won the race in March 2019. Now, PewDiePie has 110mn subscribers.

Details T-Series has 29 YouTube channels spread across languages

The channel posts multiple videos every day, be it original music videos, trailers, or announcement clips. Every upload trends high on YouTube, reflecting their popularity. According to reports, T-Series has as many as 29 channels across languages and genres on YouTube. If we take the company's total subscriber base into account, then it would amount to over 383mn subscribers with more than 718bn views.

Quotes Bhushan Kumar called it 'proud moment for all Indians'

Naturally, team T-Series was gleeful with the landmark. "We are thrilled to be the premier Indian YouTube channel to hit such a massive subscriber base," said Kumar. Calling it a "proud moment for all Indians," the Chairperson and Managing Director of T-Series expressed gratitude to "our discerning fans across the world." "This success reinforces our belief that content is and will always remain king!"

Jampacked Music, films, huge deals: T-Series has various projects in kitty

The label recently backed John Abraham's actioner Satyameva Jayate 2. It has previously produced super hit movies like Aashiqui 2, Kabir Singh, Ludo, Tanhaji, and Airlift. Back in September, the firm had signed a deal with Reliance Entertainment for an investment of approximately Rs. 1,000cr to produce 10 films across genres. Moreover, it's co-producing for upcoming films like Atrangi Re, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.