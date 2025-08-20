Stadium-sized asteroid to make close approach to Earth today

NASA has confirmed that asteroid 1997 QK1 will make its closest approach to Earth on August 20, 2025. The space rock is nearly 990 feet wide and moving at a speed of over 35,410km/h. It will come within around 3.01 million kilometers of our planet, which may sound like a lot, but is considered close in astronomical terms.

Close approach No threat to Earth Despite its size, experts say the asteroid 1997 QK1 poses no threat to Earth. NASA only considers an asteroid hazardous if it is larger than 140 meters and comes within 7.4 million kilometers of our planet. The upcoming flyby of asteroid 1997 QK1 serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of space and the importance of monitoring these celestial bodies.

Orbital details What we know about asteroid 1997 QK1 First spotted in the late 1990s, asteroid 1997 QK1 belongs to the Aten group of near-Earth asteroids. These space rocks have unique orbits that cross Earth's path around the Sun. This particular asteroid is especially noteworthy due to its size, almost as long as three football fields lined up. If it were to hit Earth, it could cause regional destruction but not global extinction like the one that wiped out dinosaurs.