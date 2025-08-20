Meta reorganizes AI group into 4 teams to pursue 'Superintelligence'

Meta Platforms Inc has announced the restructuring of its artificial intelligence (AI) group into four separate teams. The move comes as part of a larger strategy to leverage the significant talent it has acquired in recent months. The new structure is aimed at accelerating Meta's pursuit of "Superintelligence," or AI technology that can outperform human capabilities in completing tasks.

Team breakdown New structure aims to streamline AI efforts The restructured group, dubbed Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), will have four distinct teams. These are: TBD Lab, which will handle Meta's large language models; FAIR, an internal AI research lab focused on long-term projects; and Products and Applied Research, a team led by ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman that will integrate these models into consumer products. Finally, MSL Infra will focus on the infrastructure needed to support Meta's AI ambitions.

Strategic shifts Meta's aggressive hiring strategy Meta has been on a hiring spree, recruiting top AI researchers from rivals with lucrative pay packages. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the company is willing to spend significant resources on talent and infrastructure to achieve Superintelligence. However, the company's AI leadership has seen several changes in recent years as it tries to keep up with rivals like OpenAI and Google.