Best bowling figures by South African spinners in ODIs
What's the story
Keshav Maharaj's stellar performance helped South Africa secure a resounding 98-run victory over Australia in the first ODI of their series. The match took place at Cairns on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Maharaj made his mark by taking five wickets for just 33 runs in his 10 overs. On this note, let's decode the best bowling figures by a South African spinner in ODIs.
#4
5/33 - Keshav Maharaj vs Australia, 2025
Maharaj's five-wicket haul in the aforementioned game is fourth on this list. His tally included the scalps of Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, and Aaron Hardie. Maharaj's first wicket came on the very first ball of his spell when he trapped Labuschagne LBW. The left-arm spinner then ran through the middle order, dismissing five of the top-seven batters. His 5/33 from 10 overs meant the Aussies were folded for just 198 while chasing 297 for victory.
#3
5/21 - Nicky Boje vs Australia, 2002
Nicky Boje's sensational spell meant SA defended 249 runs in the 2002 Cape Town ODI against the Aussies. While the Proteas pacers dismantled the top order, Boje ran through the tail. The left-arm spinner claimed each of the final five wickets as Australia went from 125/5 to 185/10. Boje finished with 5/21 from just 6.3 overs. He had earlier played a 49-run knock as well.
#2
6/24 - Imran Tahir vs Zimbabwe, 2018
Legendary leg-spinner Imran Tahir was on a roll against Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein, in 2018. He took six wickets, including a hat-trick, to help his team bowl out the opposition for just 78 runs. Notably, SA looked under the pick after managing just 198/10 while batting first. While defending the total, the Proteas pacers reduced Zimbabwe to 43/2 before Tahir took care of the rest of the line-up. He finished with 6/24 from just six overs.
#1
7/45 - Imran Tahir vs West Indies, 2016
Tahir tops this list as his best ODI performance came against West Indies in a tri-series match also involving Australia. Batting first in Basseterre, South Africa scored 343/4 thanks to Hashim Amla's 110. In reply, Tahir wreaked havoc on the Windies batting order as opener Andre Fletcher and Marlon Samuels were his first two scalps. From 169/5, WI were folded for 208/10 as Tahir claimed all the remaining five wickets. He finished with 7/45 from nine overs.