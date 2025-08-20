Best bowling figures by South African spinners in ODIs

Keshav Maharaj 's stellar performance helped South Africa secure a resounding 98-run victory over Australia in the first ODI of their series. The match took place at Cairns on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Maharaj made his mark by taking five wickets for just 33 runs in his 10 overs. On this note, let's decode the best bowling figures by a South African spinner in ODIs.

#4 5/33 - Keshav Maharaj vs Australia, 2025 Maharaj's five-wicket haul in the aforementioned game is fourth on this list. His tally included the scalps of Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, and Aaron Hardie. Maharaj's first wicket came on the very first ball of his spell when he trapped Labuschagne LBW. The left-arm spinner then ran through the middle order, dismissing five of the top-seven batters. His 5/33 from 10 overs meant the Aussies were folded for just 198 while chasing 297 for victory.

#3 5/21 - Nicky Boje vs Australia, 2002 Nicky Boje's sensational spell meant SA defended 249 runs in the 2002 Cape Town ODI against the Aussies. While the Proteas pacers dismantled the top order, Boje ran through the tail. The left-arm spinner claimed each of the final five wickets as Australia went from 125/5 to 185/10. Boje finished with 5/21 from just 6.3 overs. He had earlier played a 49-run knock as well.

#2 6/24 - Imran Tahir vs Zimbabwe, 2018 Legendary leg-spinner Imran Tahir was on a roll against Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein, in 2018. He took six wickets, including a hat-trick, to help his team bowl out the opposition for just 78 runs. Notably, SA looked under the pick after managing just 198/10 while batting first. While defending the total, the Proteas pacers reduced Zimbabwe to 43/2 before Tahir took care of the rest of the line-up. He finished with 6/24 from just six overs.