'Downton Abbey': Iconic props from the show get auctioned off

The "bell wall" has been valued between £6,000 and £8,000. Charlie Thomas, who is overseeing the auction at Bonhams, highlighted this item as his favorite while speaking to AFP. He humorously demonstrated its functionality by ringing a bell and jokingly anticipating tea delivery. He believes that the final bid will exceed its estimated value.

Auction details

Items from the show

Thomas said, "We've already had a huge amount of interest coming from across the globe, especially from America, from Europe, a lot from Northern Europe, from Asia." "People have sort of fallen in love with these characters." The auction also featured other items, like Lord and Lady Grantham's Sunbeam saloon car (£25,000 and £35,000), the dress worn by Lady Mary at her wedding (£3,000-£5,000), and much more. The auction will go on till September 16.