'Downton Abbey': Iconic props from the show get auctioned off
What's the story
Before the British period franchise Downton Abbey comes to a close in September, fans can find comfort by acquiring iconic props and costumes from the beloved series. London's Bonhams auction house has been holding an auction since Monday. Among the most sought-after pieces have been the "bell wall," a servant's call system featured throughout the show's six seasons. Notably, two films have come after the series' end, with the third, The Grand Finale, set for September 12.
Auction highlight
'Bell wall' was Thomas's favorite item
The "bell wall" has been valued between £6,000 and £8,000. Charlie Thomas, who is overseeing the auction at Bonhams, highlighted this item as his favorite while speaking to AFP. He humorously demonstrated its functionality by ringing a bell and jokingly anticipating tea delivery. He believes that the final bid will exceed its estimated value.
Auction details
Items from the show
Thomas said, "We've already had a huge amount of interest coming from across the globe, especially from America, from Europe, a lot from Northern Europe, from Asia." "People have sort of fallen in love with these characters." The auction also featured other items, like Lord and Lady Grantham's Sunbeam saloon car (£25,000 and £35,000), the dress worn by Lady Mary at her wedding (£3,000-£5,000), and much more. The auction will go on till September 16.